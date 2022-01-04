Early bold fantasy football predictions for 2022 season

It is 2022! Happy New Year!

The fantasy football regular season has to come to an end for many players — well, some leagues are still playing in Week 18 — so even though it might seem early for such thoughts, why not look towards next fantasy season?

Why not make some bold predictions for it too?

Andy Behrens, Matt Harmon and Tank Williams do just that in the video above, sharing their biggest takes for three key players.

[Play in Yahoo's Week 18 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]

Matt expects a top-five positional finish for San Francisco 49ers dual-threat quarterback, Trey Lance. Fantasy managers know full well the disappointment of Lance this season, as he never really got a chance to show out with Jimmy Garoppolo still in the picture. Lance made just two starts heading into Week 18.

Tank says Denver Broncos explosive rookie Javonte Williams will finish as a top-five running back. Williams became one of the better flex starts of the year, showcasing his electric ability in limited work while sharing the backfield with Melvin Gordon and of course, we saw what Williams could do with a full workload when he gashed the Kansas City Chiefs during his one start of the year (23-102 on the ground, 6-76-1 through the air).

Andy thinks former No. 1 overall pick, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, will enter the top-12 at the quarterback position. It was a rough year for the heralded prospect, as he dealt with the Urban Meyer dysfunction among other struggles, but there were signs of potential greatness, however sparse they were.

Check out the video above for the full explanation of their predictions, and let us know your boldest ones at @YahooFantasy on Twitter!

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast