Eagles WR DeVante Parker to retire after 9 NFL seasons

The Eagles wide receiver depth chart is one player less after veteran pass catcher DeVante Parker announced that he was retiring, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A 31-year-old former 1st-rd pick who was entering his 10th NFL season, Parker had 33 catches for 394 yards in 13 games last season for the Patriots.

After nine NFL seasons, Eagles WR DeVante Parker has decided to retire, he said Monday night. As much as he looked forward to his time with the Eagles, Parker decided the time had come to spend more time with his family that includes his four children.



"I want to see my kids,…

Parker played nine NFL seasons for the Dolphins and Patriots. He has 402 catches for 5,660 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Parker was a 2015 first-round pick of Miami, and his best season came in 2019 when he logged 72 tackles for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns.

