Eagles vs. Cowboys predictions for Week 9 of the NFL season

The Eagles (7-1) are hosing the rival Dallas Cowboys (5-2) at Lincoln Financial Field in their final game before the bye week.

To the predictions:

Reuben Frank (6-2)

It’s been six years since the Eagles beat a Cowboys team with a winning record that had their starting quarterback. It was November of 2017, and Carson Wentz threw TD passes to Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith, and Dak Prescott was intercepted by Ronald Darby, Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod and sacked twice by Derek Barnett. Yeah, it’s been a while. And the Cowboys are scoring a ton of points and they have a dangerous defense and they’re 7-1 the last eight times they faced the Eagles with Dak. But, dang-it, I’m picking the Eagles for a few reasons. First, Prescott has been one of the worst road QBs in the NFL this year with three TDs, four INTs and a 2-2 record away from AT&T Stadium. Second, I believe the Eagles can pressure Prescott, who’s been sacked 14 times in the last four games. Third, the Eagles have held Terry McLaurin to 88 and 63 yards, Tyreek Hill to 88 yards, Jaylen Waddle to 63, Mike Evans to 60. CeeDee Lamb is the Cowboys’ only elite weapon, and he’s terrific, but I don’t think a team with one elite weapon can beat the Eagles. And fourth, they’re at home, where they’re 15-2 in their last 17 meaningful games. I just think the Eagles are a better team. More talent, more weapons, a better coach, a better quarterback. A win would be so huge for this team and this franchise as it begins to navigate the toughest six-game stretch in memory. I feel like they have it in them.

Eagles 26, Cowboys 23

Dave Zangaro (6-2)

The Eagles are about to enter the gauntlet. Their next six games are going to be a buzzsaw: vs. Cowboys, at Chiefs, vs. Bills, vs. 49ers, at Cowboys, at Seahawks. They have the chance to start off this stretch with a huge win against their most-hated rival going into the bye week. And I think they get it done. The Dallas offense can be dangerous and it is a little scary to think about CeeDee Lamb operating in the middle of the field against the Eagles’ rotating cast of nickel corners. But the Cowboys’ offense doesn’t have as much firepower as you might expect. Outside of Lamb, they’re not getting major contributions from their other targets and Tony Pollard hasn’t been picking up chunks of yards on the ground either.

The one thing the Eagles really need to do in this game is protect the football. At times this season, Jalen Hurts has been turning the ball over too much and they’re about to face a really opportunistic defense that already has 13 takeaways and four defensive touchdowns. But if Hurts can protect the football and if the Eagles can do enough to just slow down Micah Parsons, the Eagles should be able to put up points. It’s probably going to be a tight game but I have the Eagles coming out on top.

Eagles 29, Cowboys 27

Mike Mulhern (7-1)

Finally, it’s the Eagles and Cowboys at relatively full health with a whole lot on the line. Despite Jalen Hurts taking over as the Eagles starter at the end of the 2020 season, this will be just the second matchup between he and Dak Prescott. No excuses. No complaining. May the best team win.

I firmly believe that “best team” is still the Eagles. Hurts has raised his level of play and is once again in the MVP conversation, despite his turnover troubles. He’s got A.J. Brown shattering records and DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert coming on strong of late. Last season, the Eagles used Hurts on zone-reads and RPOs to help slow down Micah Parsons’ pass rush. With Hurts hobbled, that’s likely to be less effective. Still, the Eagles should attempt to run on Dallas’ front.

The Eagles also had success picking on the very nosey Trevon Diggs last season, setting him up for an easy touchdown to DeVonta Smith in each game. With Diggs on IR, Daron Bland has stepped in and become the same level of playmaker for Dallas, already returning three interceptions for touchdowns this season. Expect the Eagles to find success using the same tricks on Bland for a game-changing play or two.

Sean Desai cooked up a masterpiece against the Dolphins before the defense fell flat against the Commanders. I believe that had a lot to do with the health of Jalen Carter. He played just a handful of snaps against Washington, but he’s been a full participant at practice this week. This feels like the kind of game he’ll absolutely wreck. Plus, Kevin Byard has picked off Dak Prescott three times in his career. He’ll put him in his book one more time on Sunday to secure the win.

Eagles 30 Cowboys 24

