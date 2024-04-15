Eagles updated 76-player roster as 2024 offseason program gets underway

The Eagles are back at the NovaCare Complex as the offseason program begins for 76 select veterans and second-year players.

The nine-week training program has three phases: one mandatory minicamp for the entire roster and one rookie minicamp for each group.

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program, with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program with on-field workouts, which may include individual or group instruction.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program, during which teams may conduct ten days of organized team practice activities, or “OTAs.”

No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed.

The Eagles are changing their offseason program, including adding a mandatory minicamp for the first time under Nick Sirianni. They will have 7 OTAs (May 20, May 22-23, May 28, May 30-31) and three days of mandatory minicamp (June 4-6). In 2022 and 2023, they had six total OTAs.

With the workouts and on-field training underway, we’re looking at Philadelphia’s updated 76-player roster ahead of next week’s NFL draft.

LB Oren Burks

The veteran linebacker will play the SAM and some WILL.

WR Parris Campbell

The verteran pass catcher will compete for the Eagles third wide receiver spot.

WR Shaquan Davis

A former 2022 third-round pick of the 49ers, Davis-Price appeared in seven games with San Francisco and registered 40 carries for 120 yards. In 2023, he appeared in one game and registered six carries for 21 yards before being waived by the team on December 5, 2023.

A 23-year-old native of Baton Rouge, LA, Davis-Price attended Louisiana State University for three years (2019-21), where he appeared in 35 games and logged 379 carries for 1,744 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Eagles see potential, and according to his agency, the reserve/futures deal was the most lucrative deal signed this offseason.

QB Will Grier

CB Tyler Hall

Hall spent time on the Raiders’ active roster and practice squad last season, appearing in 11 games.

Hall adds depth at the Nickel position, having played 78% of his career snaps in the slot.

The Wyoming product recorded 20 tackles while seeing snaps in the slot on defense and special teams.

He’ll likely be working to earn a similar role with Philadelphia in 2024.

WR Jacob Jacob Harris

TE E.J. Jenkins

OL Darian Kinnard

LB Terrell Lewis

DT PJ Mustipher

LB Julian Okwara

A pass-rushing outside linebacker, Okwara was waived by the Lions ahead of the NFC title game.

Okwara logged just seven tackles (six solo), including two sacks, in nine games played last season.

Over the past three seasons, the 25-year-old defensive end recorded 29 total tackles, ten tackles for loss, and seven sacks for the Lions’ defense.

The signing looks like a reach for potential; as the third-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, Okwara hasn’t played more than 13 games in a single season.

WR DeVante Parker

A 31-year-old former 1st-rd pick entering his 10th NFL season, Parker had 33 catches for 394 yards in 13 games last season.

Parker has played 9 NFL seasons for the Dolphins and Patriots. He has 402 catches for 5,660 yards and has scored 27 touchdowns.

New England will formally release him at the start of the league year.

Parker was a 2015 first-round pick of Miami, and his best season came in 2019 when he logged 72 tackles for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns.

QB Kenny Pickett

Tanner McKee had a nice training camp last season and he’s got talent, but if the season started today and Hurts suffered an injury, the signal-caller would have no prior NFL game experience.

That’ll change with Pickett’s arrival.

He’s started 24 games in his first two seasons and the Steelers — going 7-5 under center in both of those years. He’s completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions during his career.

DT Jason Poe

WR Austin Watkins Jr.

LB Devin White

White finished the 2023 regular season with 83 tackles (49 solo), including 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, and an additional four defensed passes across 14 games. He added three assisted tackles in the Buccaneers’ two postseason games.

Last off-season, White initially requested a trade but instead played under the fifth-year option. White struggled with foot and groin injuries throughout the 2023 season and was replaced in the starting lineup by K.J. Britt. White played 37 defensive snaps in two postseason games.

White joins Nakobe Dean in the starting lineup as a linebacker, but the cabinet isn’t bare, as Philadelphia signed the versatile Zach Baun. Ben VanSumern and Brandon Smith are also potential hopefuls at inside linebacker.

#0 LB Bryce Huff

At 25 years old, Huff has increased his sack production in seasons, jumping from 3.5 sacks in 2022 to 10.0 this past season.

More of a situational pass rusher than a true defensive end or SAM linebacker, Huff played in just 42 percent of the Jets’ defensive snaps, as he was used solely in pass-rushing situations. He still logged ten sacks, and one season after Philadelphia brass was left highly disappointed with the pass rush’s production, Howie Roseman is signing a natural.

#1 QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts was named to his second Pro Bowl.

The 25-year-old did not attend his first Pro Bowl in 2022 because the Eagles played in Super Bowl LVII.

In 17 regular season games last season, Hurts completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 3,858 yards and a career-high 23 touchdowns. He also added 15 rushing touchdowns, setting a new NFL record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season, matching Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Hurts also broke multiple franchise records – establishing team records in total yards (4,463) and total touchdowns (38) while finishing second in the league in total scores behind Allen (42).

Hurts will need to improve on his turnovers, while taking on more of a leadership role after the departures of Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox.

#2 CB Darius Slay

The 33 year old Slay returns for what could be his final season in an Eagles uniform.

#3 LB Nolan Smith

With Haason Reddick moving on to the Jets, the second year linebacker out of Georgia will see an increase in snaps entering the 2024 campaign.

#4 K Jake Elliott

Elliott can stake claim to being the best placekicker in the NFL, and he just signed a new four year deal.

#6 WR DeVonta Smith

Gardner-Johnson brings his swagger and ability back to the Eagles on a three-year deal.

#10 P Braden Mann

The talented punter returns to Philadelphia after signing a two-year deal in free agency.

After years of uncertainty at the position, punter Braden Mann set an Eagles records by averaging 49.8 yards per punt with a 43.9-yard net average.

#11 WR A.J. Brown

One year after shattering the Eagles record for receiving yards in a season, A.J. Brown registered an Eagles receiver record 106 catches, to go along with 1,456 yards and 7 touchdowns.

#14 RB Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwelll is entering a contract year and will be the No. 2 running back behind Saquon Barkley.

#17 LB Nakobe Dean

Dean will enter year three in the NFL under immense pressure after finishing his first year as a starter on injured reserve.

#18 WR Britain Covey

Covey will enter year three in the NFL as one of the best punt return guys in the NFL.

#19 QB Tanner McKee

With the Eagles trading for quarterback Kenny Pickett, Tanner McKee will be third on the depth chart.

#21 DB Sydney Brown

The second-year safety will likely start the season on the PUP list after suffering a torn ACL.

#22 CB Kelee Ringo

The second-year cornerback from Georgia started the year on the bench, but by seasons end, Ringo was starting ahead of James Bradberry.

Ringo will enter this season look to be a starter.

#24 CB James Bradberry

Bradberry is in the Eagles plans for now, and he’ll enter 2024 as a starter until otherwise noted.

#26 RB Saquon Barkley

The former Penn State star is bringing his talents to Philadelphia after signing a three-year deal.

#27 CB Zech McPhearson

McPhearson is returning from a torn Achilles and will compete for snaps in the slot.

#28 CB Josh Jobe

#29 CB Avonte Maddox

After being an early off-season cut, Maddox is back on a reduced contract. When healthy, he’s one of the top slot cornerbacks in the NFL.

#32 DB Reed Blankenship

The young safety signed a two-year deal and avoids restricted free agency after he appeared in 15 regular-season games last season, leading the Eagles in interceptions (three), solo tackles (79) and total tackles (113).

The former undrafted free agent is now a key part of the Eagles defense and should team with Sydney Brown and potential draft pick for years to come.

#36 DB Tristin McCollum

#37 DB Mario Goodrich

#37 DB Tiawan Mullen

#38 DB Lew Nichols

#39 CB Eli Ricks

Eli Ricks is back for year two and he’ll compete for a starting spot opposite Darius Slay.

#43 DB Mekhi Garner

#45 LS Rick Lovato

#47 LB Brandon Smith

#48 LB Patrick Johnson

#51 OL Cam Jurgens

Jurgens is expected to move back to the center position after Jason Kelce’s retirement.

#53 LB Zack Baun

The versatile linebacker signed a one-year deal with the Eagles.

Baun recorded 30 tackles across 17 games in the 2023 regular season.

Baun saw a career-high 292 defensive snaps last season while continuing to play a critical role on special teams (381).

The 2020 third-round pick was a core special-teamer since his first year with the Saints, but he’s yet to log more than 30 tackles in a single season.

#55 DE Brandon Graham

Graham wants to retire as an Eagle and he’ll play one final season after signing a one-year deal.

#56 OL Tyler Steen

Steen will compete for the right guard spot with Cam Jurgens moving back to the center position.

#57 LB Ben VanSumeren

#59 DT Thomas Booker IV

#61 DT Noah Elliss

#64 OL Brett Toth

#65 OL Lane Johnson

The All-Pro and top right tackle in the NFL will play his first season without Jason Kelce or Fletcher Cox on the roster.

#68 OL Jordan Mailata

The Eagles left tackle just signed a new three-year deal.

#69 OL Landon Dickerson

Dickerson is the top left guard in the NFL, and just signed a new contract extension.

#72 DT Moro Ojomo

#73 OL Le'Raven Clark

#74 OL Fred Johnson

#75 DE Tarron Jackson

#77 OL Matt Hennessy

The former Temple product signed a one-year deal with the Eagles.

#7( OL Lecitus Smith

#81 TE Grant Calcaterra

#83 TE Noah Togiai

#85 TE Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.

#86 WR Joseph Ngata

#87 WR Griffin Hebert

#88 WR Dallas Goedert

With Goedert now 29 and Jack Stoll, last year’s No. 2 tight end, signing with the New York Giants in free agency, the Eagles could look to add a tight end in the draft.

#90 DT Jordan Davis

The third year defensive tackle enters a key season and will need to improve his production with Fletcher Cox retiring.

#93 DT Milton Williams

#94 DE Josh Sweat

Sweat signed for $10 million through the 2024 season.

#95 DT Marlon Tuipulotu

#98 DT Jalen Carter

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Carter is star at the defensive tackle position, and is the new king with Fletcher Cox retiring.

CB Isaiah Rodgers --Reserve/Suspended by Commissioner

A 5-10, 176-pound cornerback, Rodgers was a sixth-round pick of the Colts out of UMass in 2020.

Rodgers appeared in 45 games (10 starts), logging 88 tackles, ten passes defensed, and three interceptions.

A phenomenal special teams standout, Rodgers became just the sixth rookie in Colts history to return a kickoff for a touchdown, earning PFWA All-Rookie honors last season.

Rodgers has averaged 27.0 yards per kickoff return in his career.

