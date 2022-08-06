Eagles training camp 2022: Concussion sidelines Boston Scott

Scott sidelined from Eagles' practice by concussion originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles running back Boston Scott is out indefinitely after suffering a concussion at practice on Thursday.

During a full-speed, full-pads goal-line drill, safety Marcus Epps closed on Scott and unintentionally smashed into him in what appeared to be helmet-to-helmet contact.

Scott went down and remained on the ground for several seconds. Epps immediately ran over to check on him and apologize for the accidental contact. It was really just a fluke incident between two guys going hard near the end of a two-hour practice on a very hot day.

Scott is the third Eagle to suffer a concussion in the last week. Offensive tackles Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard have both been out since suffering concussions on Tuesday.

With Scott out, the Eagles are thin at running back, with only Miles Sanders, Kenny Gainwell, Jason Huntley and undrafted rookie Kennedy Brooks available. They do have a spot available on the 90-man training camp roster after placing tight end Jaeden Graham on Injured Reserve on Friday.

This is Scott’s fifth year with the Eagles. He has 1,491 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns over the last three seasons. He’s the first running back with three consecutive seasons with 440 or more scrimmage yards on 105 or fewer touches since Bruce Harper of the Jets from 1978 through 1980.

Cornerback Mac McCain, who hurt his knee on Monday, returned to practice on a limited basis on Saturday.

In addition to Scott, Mailata and Dillard, tight end Grant Calcaterra (hamstring), receiver DeVonta Smith (groin soreness) and receiver Greg Ward (toe) remain out.

Calcaterra got hurt last Saturday, Smith has missed two practices and Ward hasn’t practiced since Monday.

