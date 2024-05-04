Eagles sign fifth-round pick Trevor Keegan to his rookie deal

After signing Johnny Wilson on Friday, the Eagles signed another 2024 NFL draft pick, inking Trevor Keegan to a four-year rookie deal.

Keegan was a three-year starter at left guard and captain for the National Champion Michigan Wolverines. He was a key member of an offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award as the best in the nation for two of those seasons.

Pen to paper ✍️ pic.twitter.com/zVYs5eyCtE — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 4, 2024

With Cam Jurgens moving back to center, Tyler Steen, Matt Hennessey, and Keegan are likely to compete for the right guard spot.

