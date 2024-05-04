Eagles sign fifth-round pick Trevor Keegan to his rookie deal
After signing Johnny Wilson on Friday, the Eagles signed another 2024 NFL draft pick, inking Trevor Keegan to a four-year rookie deal.
Keegan was a three-year starter at left guard and captain for the National Champion Michigan Wolverines. He was a key member of an offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award as the best in the nation for two of those seasons.
With Cam Jurgens moving back to center, Tyler Steen, Matt Hennessey, and Keegan are likely to compete for the right guard spot.