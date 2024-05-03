Eagles rookie camp notes: UDFA class, 1 draft pick under contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles kicked off their rookie minicamp Friday on a lovely spring afternoon at the NovaCare Complex.

The team also made several transactions and announcements:

• Sixth-round receiver Johnny Wilson from Florida State signed his rookie deal. He’s the first of the nine-man class to get under contract in 2024.

Here's Johnny — 6-6 WR Johnny Wilson.

• The rest of the draft picks remain unsigned but are at rookie camp:

• The Eagles announced their seven-man UDFA class:

Gottlieb Ayedze, OT, Maryland

McCallen Castles, TE, Tennessee

Anim Dankwah, OT, Howard

Gabe Hall, DT, Baylor

Kendall Milton, RB, Georgia

Andre’ Sam, S, LSU

Laekin Vakalahi, OT, International exemption from Australia

* International exemption

• The team placed veteran OT Le’Raven Clark on Injured Reserve. The Eagles did not announce what the injury was. This will create a spot on the 90-man roster.

• In addition to the draft class and underrated rookies, the Eagles also have several tryout players on their rookie camp roster.

The Eagles' full rookie minicamp roster

Veteran tryout players:

WR John Ross

WR Jakeem Grant

DB Terrell Burgess

LB Shaq Quarterman

Rookie or 1st-year tryout players:

QB Blake Strenstrom

WR Griffin Hebert

WR Praise Olatoke

TE Malcom Epps

LB Shayne Simon

LB Jacob Roberts

LB Dubem Okonkwo

LB David Anenih

DB Kanion Williams

DB Shon Stephens

DB Trevor Yeboah-Kodie

DB Caleb Nelson

DB Kenny Churchwell

DB Tavion McCarthy

DB Sheridan Jones

DB Cedric Anderson

P Harry Mallinder

• Star receiver A.J. Brown was in South Philly on Friday to watch the rookie receivers:

AJ Brown is here watching the receivers at rookie camp.

