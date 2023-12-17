Eagles reportedly promote Matt Patricia to defensive coordinator over Sean Desai

Aug 12, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles assistant coach Matt Patricia stands with general manager Howie Roseman before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly promoted assistant Matt Patricia to defensive coordinator over Sean Desai and moved Desai into another position ahead of Monday's game against the Seattle Seahawks, Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reports.

The Eagles made the move on the heels of a two-game losing streak that includes a 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers and a 33-13 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Patricia, 49, joined the Eagles in the offseason as a senior defensive assistant. He spent the previous two seasons as an assistant for Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots. Prior to that he was the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2018-20, a span that included a 13-29-1 record and saw the Lions fail to win more than six games in a single season.