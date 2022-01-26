Eagles players, fans react to Brandon Brooks announcing his retirement

Glenn Erby
·2 min read
In this article:
  Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  Brandon Brooks
    Brandon Brooks
    American football player

Eagles’ three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks announced that he’s retiring after 10 NFL seasons, with six spent in Philadelphia.

The massive 32-year-old Pro Bowl guard announced his decision Wednesday, saying goodbye while explaining that his body simply ran out of time.

“The past six years, I wouldn’t trade for the world,” Brooks said. “It didn’t end the way I would have liked it, but to me, it’s never about the ending, it’s about the journey.”

Brooks was dominant while earning three straight Pro Bowl nods from 2017-to 2019, but injuries have caused the right guard to reassess his future.

Brooks suffered a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the 2019 postseason, he suffered a torn Achilles that wiped out his entire 2020 season, and in Week 2, 2021, Brooks suffered a pectoral strain and was placed on IR.

Eagles players, fans, and the media reacted and the love was pouring out on social media.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie says goodbye

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles tribute video

(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

Javon Hargrave

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)

Rodney McLeod

Brooks on Lane Johnson

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

1

1

