Eagles players, fans react to Brandon Brooks announcing his retirement

Eagles’ three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks announced that he’s retiring after 10 NFL seasons, with six spent in Philadelphia.

The massive 32-year-old Pro Bowl guard announced his decision Wednesday, saying goodbye while explaining that his body simply ran out of time.

“The past six years, I wouldn’t trade for the world,” Brooks said. “It didn’t end the way I would have liked it, but to me, it’s never about the ending, it’s about the journey.”

Brooks was dominant while earning three straight Pro Bowl nods from 2017-to 2019, but injuries have caused the right guard to reassess his future.

Brooks suffered a shoulder injury that forced him to miss the 2019 postseason, he suffered a torn Achilles that wiped out his entire 2020 season, and in Week 2, 2021, Brooks suffered a pectoral strain and was placed on IR.

Eagles players, fans, and the media reacted and the love was pouring out on social media.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie says goodbye

Eagles tribute video

One of the best to ever wear midnight green.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/0PKZm3cYLn — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 26, 2022

Javon Hargrave

@bbrooks_79 Big money congrats on a hell of a career bro definitely will be missed 🙌🏾 https://t.co/Zf2l4UiGsw — Javon hargrave (@Jay_MostWanted) January 26, 2022

Rodney McLeod

@bbrooks_79 Hell of a career B!! You will be missed, and a legend forever in my eyes. It was a pleasure having you as a teammate for years here in Philly. We both came here in 2016 on a quest for a championship, and we did it! Wish you the best brother ✊🏾 — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) January 26, 2022

Brooks on Lane Johnson

