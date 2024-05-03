Eagles place seventh at HCC

May 2—FISHERS — The Zionsville boys track and field team placed seventh at the HCC Meet on Thursday evening.

The Eagles came away with two conference titles.

The 4x800 relay team of Dominick Dell, Jack Turnbull, John Bailey and Evan Mayo won in a new Hoosier Crossroads Conference record 7:48.30.

Later in the meet, Cameron Mullens won the 400-meter dash in a state-leading time of 48.25 seconds.

Sam Spees was second in the 3,200-meter run in a time of 9:28.25.

Fin Essley came away with a pair of fourth-place finishes in the shot put (52-4) and discus (155-1).

James Graves was sixth in the 100-meter dash in 11.30. Joseph Jefferson placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 42.00.

The Eagles 4x100 relay team of Sam Manna, Graves, Akagha Mbanu and Ben Shuster placed sixth in 42.91.

Turnbull placed seventh in the 1,600 in a time of 4:25.44. Shuster was seventh in the 200 in 23.05, Bailey was seventh in the 800 in 1:59.86 and the 4x400 relay team of Seth Copner, Anderson Varner, Samuel Nefouse and Sean Myers placed seventh in 3:36.28.

Darrius Eleazard was eighth in the shot put in 46-7.75.

