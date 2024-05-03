Eagles place OL Le’Raven Clark on injured reserve

The Eagles announced the signing of seven undrafted free agents on Friday, and prior to the start of the rookie minicamp, the team placed Le’Raven Clark on injured reserve.

The third-round draft pick of the Colts in 2016, Clark was back for his third stint in Philadelphia.

Clark is an eight-year veteran who played with the Eagles in 2021. Clark was with the Steelers last summer and has played 64 career games.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire