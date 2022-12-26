Eagles’ PFF grades: Best and worst performers from 40-34 loss to the Cowboys

The Eagles moved to 13-2 on the season after a Christmas Eve loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

The Birds can still clinch the No. 1 seed – Philadelphia needs to win just one of the final two games to clinch the NFC East, the No. 1 seed, the first-round bye, and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

The Eagles are battered and a bit flustered after an ugly performance that was buoyed by four turnovers on offense, and an inability to get off the field on third downs as a defense.

Gardner Minshew was 24-40 for 355 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions in place of an injured Jalen Hurts.

Minshew also had one rushing touchdown on the afternoon but was credited with one lost fumble as well.

With the team pivoting towards Week 17, here are the best and worst performers according to PFF.

Best -- 1. Milton Williams

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 92.2

2. DeVonta Smith

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 90.1

3. A.J. Brown

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 79.8

4. Lane Johnson

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 78.6

5. T.J. Edwards

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 75.5

6. Linval Joseph

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 73.8

7. Josh Sweat

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 73.7

8. Gardner Minshew

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 73.4

9. Isaac Seumalo

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 73.3

10. Haason Reddick

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 73.1

[pickup_prop id=”25806″>

Worst --- 1. Kyzir White

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 29.8

2. Reed Blankenship

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 44.2

3. Jack Stoll

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 44.5

Story continues

4. K'Von Wallace

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 46.7

5. Marcus Epps

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 49.7

6. Javon Hargrave

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 50.0

7. Josiah Scott

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 54.1

8. James Bradberry

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 55.0

9. Zach Pascal

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 55.0

10. Fletcher Cox

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

PFF grade vs. Cowboys: 56.2

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire