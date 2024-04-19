Eagles NFL draft picks 2024: Full list of Philadelphia's draft picks for every round

The 2023 NFL season did not end how the Eagles wanted it to as Philadelphia lost six of its final seven games, including a 32-9 drubbing in the Wild Card round at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Add to that the emotional retirement of Jason Kelce, and the Eagles carry a much different feel into 2024 than they did a year ago.

That being said, the bones of the team that came up just short of a Super Bowl victory are still here. Philadelphia kept talent in-house by extending DeVonta Smith and Brandon Graham, plus they snagged Saquon Barkley and reunited with C.J. Gardner-Johnson to address needs in the offensive and defensive backfields.

With three picks inside the 2024 NFL Draft's top 60, the Eagles are in solid position to further bolster their defensive backfield and build up their offensive line. Edge rusher is also a potential avenue after the team dealt Haason Reddick to the Jets, and GM Howie Roseman is known for using his top picks on the trenches.

Philadelphia Eagles 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: No. 22

Round 2: Nos. 50 (from NO)

Round 2: No. 53

Round 4: No. 120 (from LAR through PIT)

Round 5: No. 161 (from TB)

Round 5: No. 171

Round 5: No. 172

Round 6: No. 210

