Eagles mock draft 2024: How Philly's big trade will shake up 1st round − with more to come

Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman (middle) and head coach Nick Sirianni (L) walk from the tunnel before a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit:

If we know one thing about Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, it's that he will make a trade during the upcoming NFL draft.

Most likely, it'll be more than one.

Last year, for example, Roseman made six trades during the three-day draft weekend, beginning in the first round when Roseman moved up one spot from No. 10 to No. 9 for defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

That marked the third straight year that the Eagles traded up in the first round alone. In 2022, they moved up from No. 15 to No. 13 for Jordan Davis. In 2021, they moved up from No. 12 to No. 10 for DeVonta Smith.

What will it be this year? Will the Eagles move up from No. 22? Will they move back or stand pat? The last time they had a pick in the 20s, in 2020, they took wide receiver Jalen Reagor at No. 21. Justin Jefferson went to Minnesota one pick later.

Here's an Eagles mock draft based on trades, using the points system devised by drafttek.com:

LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas is expected to be drafted in the first round of the NFL draft from April 25-27, 2024.

Round 1, No. 16, Brian Thomas, WR, LSU

The deal: Eagles trade up with Seattle for Thomas at No. 16 (1,000 points). The Eagles will give up their pick at No. 22 (780 points), their first of three fifth-rounders this year (27 points), and their third-rounder in 2025 (roughly 150 points).

Why: Thomas can immediately step in as a No. 3 receiver who can play in the slot and on the outside, then eventually take over in 2026 if the Eagles can't afford to keep A.J. Brown. The Eagles will be left with only 5 picks in 2025 (first, second, fifth and 2 seventh-rounders), but they can get one or two back later in the draft.

The Eagles have shown that if there's a player they want, they'll trade up to get him. They'll have to for Thomas because Cincinnati, at No. 18, is reportedly looking to trade Tee Higgins.

MOCK DRAFT 3.0: How free agent frenzy changes strategy. Think AJ Brown, Lane Johnson

MAILATA'S MILLIONS: Jordan Mailata: From rugby to earning $100+ million in Eagles career with new mega contract

Round 2, No. 50, Jordan Morgan, LT, Arizona

The Eagles stand pat and make this pick. Just like the Thomas pick, the Eagles are looking to both the present and the future. Morgan can serve as the swing tackle behind left tackle Jordan Mailata and right tackle Lane Johnson. Mailata just signed an extension through 2028, but Johnson has hinted that his current contract that runs through 2026 will be his final one. Johnson will be 36 when it expires.

Why not take a cornerback? Because the best tackle available in Morgan is better than the best cornerback available at this spot. And if Johnson or Mailata get hurt, Morgan has a better chance of being ready to play as a rookie than a cornerback drafted here.

Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back T.J. Tampa (2) warms up during the university's Spring Football game at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Ames, Iowa

Round 3, No. 74, TJ Tampa, CB, Iowa State

The deal: The Eagles trade back from No. 53 (370 points) with Atlanta for No. 74 (220 points) and a third-round pick in 2025 (roughly 160 points).

Why: The corners who would be available in the second round aren't much better than those in the third round. Plus, the Eagles would recoup the third-round pick in 2025 that they'll be giving up to get Thomas in the first round.

Tampa, at 6-foot-1, 189 pounds, has good size, and he could find himself in a four-way competition with James Bradberry, Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks to start opposite Darius Slay. Ringo and Ricks both had valuable experience last season, so they could be ahead of whoever the Eagles draft at corner. This pick is more for the future, when both Slay and Bradberry won't be on the team. That could come this season for Bradberry, and perhaps a year from now for Slay.

Round 4, No. 120, Jalyx Hunt, Edge, Houston Christian

This is the pick the Eagle got in the Kenny Pickett trade last month. The Eagles gave Pittsburgh their third-round pick at No. 97, plus two of their four seventh-round picks in 2025. Hunt ran a 4.64 in the 40, but would need time to develop. For 2024, he can learn from Brandon Graham, who's 36 and in his last season, while rotating in behind Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Graham and Nolan Smith.

It would be tempting to go for a tight end or running back here. But the Eagles re-signed Albert Okwuegbunam to back up Dallas Goedert, and they also have Grant Calcaterra. They addressed running back with Giants star Saquon Barkley. They also have Kenny Gainwell, Tyrion Davis-Price and Lew Nichols for depth.

Marist Liufau of Notre Dame (18) works on special teams during practice for the National team at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on Jan. 31, 2024.

Round 5, No. 171, Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame

This is one of the Eagles' two fifth-round compensatory picks. Even though the Eagles signed Devin White in free agency, it's only for one year. At 6-2, 234, Liufau could serve as a nickel linebacker while providing valuable help on special teams. And if he develops, he could start next to Nakobe Dean in 2025. If not, the Eagles can keep going the veteran free agent route.

Round 5, No. 172, trade

The deal: The Eagles trade this pick to the Jets for the Jets' fifth-round pick in 2025. This Eagles' pick is their second comp pick, so the Eagles should be picking at least a dozen spots higher in the fifth round in 2025 after this trade.

Why: The Eagles get more draft capital for next year to continue building for the future.

Round 6, No. 210, Matthew Jones, G, Ohio State

The Eagles signed C/G Matt Hennessey in free agency, but for only one year. They need more depth and youth after losing backups Sua Opeta and Jack Driscoll in free agency. Jones will thus enter Stoutland University to learn from offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland. Jones is talented, but needs work on run-blocking. If he studies hard, he can provide depth if Hennessey doesn't return in 2025.

Contact Martin Frank at mfrank@delawareonline.com. Follow on X @Mfranknfl.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Philadelphia Eagles mock draft 2024: Big trade will shake up 1st round