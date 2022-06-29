Eagles land just outside the top 5 of an ESPN ranking of all 32 NFL rosters for 2022

The Eagles are loaded on both sides of the ball and the NFL experts are really starting to take notice, with positive power rankings, and early 2022-2023 postseason projections.

Philadelphia has the best offensive line in the NFL, along with a top 5 wide receiving corps, a top 5 tight end, and a running back trio that can leave opposing defenses gasping for air on any given Sunday.

On defense, Jonathan Gannon finally has the weapons he needs after the Eagles landed Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Kyron Johnson, and Jaquiski Tartt during free agency and the NFL draft.

ESPN recently ranked all 32 NFL rosters using the PFF database and grading system, and Philadelphia landed just outside the top five at No. 7 on the list.

X factor for 2022: While the Eagles have done a good job of bolstering this roster over the past year, they’ll go only as far as Jalen Hurts takes them. Hurts showed real signs of progress in his second season out of Oklahoma last year, as he finished the season ranked 14th out of 32 qualifying quarterbacks in overall grade — a performance that offered real value on a rookie deal. However, his 45.3 PFF grade in their postseason loss to the Buccaneers highlights the issues that the Eagles will run into late in the campaign against defenses that force Hurts to beat them if he doesn’t take another step forward in 2022

It’ll likely be all on Hurts at quarterback and Jonathan Gannon as the team’s primary defensive play-caller and coordinator.

For Hurts, he’ll need to improve his accuracy and timing in the passing game, and anything less than 10 wins and a playoff win could prove costly with Philadelphia owning two first-round picks in 2023 and another second-round pick in 2024.

Miles Sanders on the Eagles feeling like an All-Star team

1 burning question for the Eagles at every defensive position following offseason program

Eagles land an edge rusher, CB in ESPN's latest 2023 NFL mock draft

