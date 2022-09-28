Eagles-Jaguars injury report: A.J. Brown, Darius Slay among four to not practice

The Eagles released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup with Jacksonville, and 13 players landed on the initial list.

A.J. Brown (personal), Landon Dickerson (foot), Boston Scott (rib), and Darius Slay (back).

Brown is anticipating the birth of his second child, while Dickerson spent Week 3 on the injury report with that same foot injury.

Darius Slay’s appearance on the injury report is new, as the All-Pro cornerback is dealing with a back injury.

Wednesday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/VujVSroJe2 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) September 28, 2022

Jacksonville has two players on the injury report, Shaquill Griffin and Cole Van Lanen are both limited with lower body injuries.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire