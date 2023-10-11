Eagles injury report: A couple key defensive starters return to practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Both Fletcher Cox and Nakobe Dean were on the field as the Eagles had their first practice of the week to prepare for the New York Jets.

Cox, 32, missed the Rams game and all of practice last week after getting an epidural in his back. The Rams game was the first Cox has missed with an injury since the 2017 season.

When asked on Wednesday if he expected Cox to return this week, head coach Nick Sirianni said, “We’ll see.”

Initial reports indicated that Cox would miss just one week and it’s encouraging to see him back on the field to start this week.

Dean (foot) has missed the last four games on Injured Reserve after getting injured in the season opener. But his 21-day practice window was opened on Tuesday. Dean will need to be activated to the 53-man roster before 4 p.m. on Saturday in order to play against the Jets on Sunday.

Nakobe Dean back at practice today. pic.twitter.com/JfctNPfVJQ — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) October 11, 2023

During linebacker drills, Dean was lining up next to Zach Cunningham. It looks like the Eagles are going back to their Week 1 starters despite getting some good snaps from Nicholas Morrow the last four weeks. Wednesday was set to be an important day for Dean.

"Obviously will be a little bit more individual periods, a little less team periods, and see how the day goes," Sirianni said about Dean. "We don't have to make that decision on starting right at this particular time. Do we have a plan in our head? Obviously, I think that's something that we keep tight though for a competitive advantage."

While Cox and Dean returned, the Eagles were without a couple of defensive starters in the secondary. No sign of Darius Slay or Justin Evans during the portion of practice open to reporters. Evans missed the Washington game with a neck injury. It’s unclear why Slay wasn’t at practice.

The Eagles will release an injury report later Wednesday afternoon.

Rookie safety Sydney Brown (hamstring) has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury but he was practicing again on Wednesday. Brown also participated last week but was not able to play.

Defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps) was a spectator at Wednesday’s session after also missing all of last week.

One other note: Right guard Cam Jurgens (foot), who will have to miss at least three more games on IR, was seen walking through the locker room on Wednesday without a walking boot.

