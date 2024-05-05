Eagles had two players land in the top 12 of an ESPN ranking of the 100 best NFL draft picks

The picks are in, and NFL experts were extremely high on the Eagles’ draft class, appraising good value with many of the picks they made – Cooper DeJean, Quinyon Mitchell, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr., among others.

Trevor Keegan will challenge Tyler Steen for the right guard spot, while Jalyx Hunter could develop into a pass-rush dynamo on select downs.

ESPN’s Matt Miller gave Philadelphia an A grade for its haul. During a recent ranking of the 100 best draft picks, the Eagles had two players make the top 12.

8. Cooper DeJean, CB, Philadelphia Eagles (Pick 2-40)

My final overall ranking: No. 20 The Eagles did great work addressing needs in the secondary during this draft, but it’s the DeJean pick I liked best. DeJean can play either cornerback alignment and has potential as a great safety, too. The Eagles will probably get him reps right away at safety, where he’ll push for the starting nickel spot. His versatility is the key, though, as DeJean can be a true matchup player on a weekly basis. He also had seven career picks in college. 12. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Philadelphia Eagles (Pick 1-22)

My final overall ranking: No. 15 We have to give Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman credit for going way outside his comfort zone and selecting a non-Georgia defensive back in the first round. Roseman had never selected a corner in the first round during his long tenure with the team but patiently waited for Mitchell and stole a great pick. Mitchell’s 4.33 speed and ball skills are badly needed in Philadelphia, where he’ll work under Darius Slay and James Bradberry for a bit before becoming a full-time starter in the near future.

Philadelphia revamped the secondary with their first two picks, and Mitchell and DeJean looked to be Day 1 starters and contributors. Both players could play outside cornerback and slot cornerback.

DeJean will also see time at safety in Vic Fangio’s versatile scheme.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire