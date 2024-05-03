Eagles rookie LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. will continue living at home with family to save money

The Eagles are going to save a ton of money on moving expenses for Jeremiah Trotter Jr., as the former Clemson star won’t be leaving home for the foreseeable future.

Drafted by Philadelphia in the fifth round of last month’s NFL draft, Trotter Jr. met the media at the NovaCare Complex for the first time ahead of the rookie minicamp camp.

Trotter Jr. was asked about his NFL transition, and he won’t have the stress of searching for a new home, since he’ll be maintaining his room at his parents home in South Jersey.

Trotter said he plans on living at home with his parents: “To save money.” https://t.co/1WCcxX82OH — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) May 3, 2024

