Eagles get a TD when new pass interference review rule works in their favor

The Philadelphia Eagles are pretty happy with the new rules that allow for a review of pass interference.

It looked like the Eagles would have an Alshon Jeffery touchdown against the Green Bay Packers taken away due to an offensive pass interference call on tight end Zach Ertz. But they got the benefit of a replay review.

The officials looked at the play — which was automatic because it was a scoring play, even though a penalty took the score off the board according to Fox officiating analyst Mike Pereira — and they saw that Ertz didn’t commit pass interference. Ertz made contact with a Packers defender but it was at the line.

“They did the right thing taking this away, because the initial contact was at the line of scrimmage and then he was working away from that contact,” Pereira said on the broadcast. “Good job of picking that up and allowing the touchdown.”

The new rule allowing pass interference to be challenged and reviewed has been controversial. It was passed after an obvious pass interference on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game wasn’t called, likely costing the New Orleans a spot in the Super Bowl. The Packers got a break on that earlier this season when a Vikings touchdown was taken off the board when it was reviewed and offensive pass interference was found.

This time the Packers lost out, and the Eagles benefited from the new rule.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson was happy with the reversal of a pass interference call. (Getty Images)

