Eagles follow through on promise, give Nick Foles $1 million bonus before he leaves

Nick Foles might be leaving the Philadelphia Eagles, but the team is still going to send him off on a high note. The Eagles followed through on a promise to give Foles a $1 million bonus after he came up just short of an incentive, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Foles was due a $1 million incentive if the Eagles made the playoffs and he played 33 percent of the team’s snaps. With Carson Wentz going down with a back injury late in the season, Foles had a shot to hit that mark. He came exceptionally close, coming up just four snaps short of the 33 percent mark after the team’s Week 17 game.

The Eagles decided that was close enough. It didn’t take long for the Eagles to come to that conclusion, either. Shortly after the game, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles were going to make sure Foles received that bonus.

While it was a nice gesture by the Eagles, it was also one the team didn’t have to make. The 29-year-old Foles is going to be a free agent, and is expected to leave the team during the offseason. There was no risk of Foles returning to the team upset because he didn’t receive his bonus. The Eagles simply gave Foles a parting gift as a show of their appreciation for everything he did with the franchise.

No matter where Foles winds up, he’ll always have his place with the Eagles. Foles shocked the world by stepping in for Wentz last season and leading the Eagles to an upset over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

After all that, the Eagles figured it was well worth it to send Foles out with a little something extra.

