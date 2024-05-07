Eagles director of scouting Brandon Hunt to interview for Patriots GM role

The Eagles could be set to lose another key front office personnel member, as Adam Schefter reports that Brandon Hunt will interview for the Patriots’ lead personnel job (GM).

Hunt was a homegrown talent for the Steelers and a Pittsburgh native who attended IUP and had been learning on the job under Kevin Colbert for almost 15 years.

Hunt officially joined Pittsburgh’s scouting department in 2010 and was named the pro scouting coordinator for Houston after Doug Whaley was hired as the general manager of the Buffalo Bills.

The move to Philadelphia was essentially a trade of front-office personnel, with Andy Weidl joining the Steelers as Omar Khan’s assistant GM.

Eagles director of scouting Brandon Hunt is interviewing today for the New England Patriots lead personnel job, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 7, 2024

For New England, the interview process is a chance to balance the front office with proper titles after former head coach Bill Belichick did not have a traditionally titled general manager in his 24 seasons.

Krafts (ownership) hasn’t employed one since owning the team, and current senior personnel Eliot Wolf is the favorite to land the job.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire