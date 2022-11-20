Eagles coach Nick Sirianni wanted revenge on Colts for Frank Reich firing, and got it

Nick Sirianni was Frank Reich's offensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts for three seasons, and that was a springboard to him getting the Philadelphia Eagles' head-coaching job.

Sirianni was fired up to beat the Colts, and not just to push his Eagles to 9-1 this season.

Reich was fired two weeks ago, and after the Eagles had a dramatic comeback win over Indianapolis, Sirianni let it be known that he wanted to make the Colts pay for firing his mentor.

Nick Sirianni was visibly emotional after this game.



"I'm emotional because I love Frank Reich," Nick Sirianni said. "He's one of the best damn football coaches I've ever been around. I was hoping he and I would be able to coach against each other in this game." — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) November 20, 2022

Sirianni on Reich: "You don't want to know what I think about whether he should be here or not, because you guys can probably imagine what I really think. I love him. So I got a little emotional about that." — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) November 20, 2022

Sirianni seemed to be on the verge of tears in his media conference after the game.

Nick Sirianni very emotional after the win



Shouts out Frank Reich. Can tell this win means a lot to him because of Colts firing Reich pic.twitter.com/glocpoPVYn — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) November 20, 2022

That emotion was probably a reason a fired-up Sirianni, right after the win was clinched, felt the need to go near the benches and yell something into the crowd. You won't see a coach do this too often.

Nick Sirianni is fired up after beating the Colts 🦅

pic.twitter.com/YscHEESt96 — PFF (@PFF) November 20, 2022

Coaches can sometimes make it personal when they face a team who fired them before. You don't often see coaches get that emotional about beating a team that fired a friend. Sirianni is an emotional coach, and he didn't hold back his feelings about the win over Indianapolis.