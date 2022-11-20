Eagles coach Nick Sirianni wanted revenge on Colts for Frank Reich firing, and got it

158
Frank Schwab
·2 min read

Nick Sirianni was Frank Reich's offensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts for three seasons, and that was a springboard to him getting the Philadelphia Eagles' head-coaching job.

Sirianni was fired up to beat the Colts, and not just to push his Eagles to 9-1 this season.

Reich was fired two weeks ago, and after the Eagles had a dramatic comeback win over Indianapolis, Sirianni let it be known that he wanted to make the Colts pay for firing his mentor.

Sirianni seemed to be on the verge of tears in his media conference after the game.

That emotion was probably a reason a fired-up Sirianni, right after the win was clinched, felt the need to go near the benches and yell something into the crowd. You won't see a coach do this too often.

Coaches can sometimes make it personal when they face a team who fired them before. You don't often see coaches get that emotional about beating a team that fired a friend. Sirianni is an emotional coach, and he didn't hold back his feelings about the win over Indianapolis.

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was intent on beating the Colts. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was intent on beating the Colts. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Recommended Stories