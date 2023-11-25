Eagles activate Quez Watkins from injured reserve

The Eagles activated receiver Quez Watkins from injured reserve Saturday, the team announced. He takes the roster spot that opened up Friday when the Eagles waived defensive end Derek Barnett.

Watkins returned to practice earlier this week, opening his 21-day window. He was a limited participant all three days of practice.

Watkins, 25, landed on injured reserve Oct. 14 with a hamstring injury. He has missed the last five games after sitting out two games earlier this season with the same injury.

In three games, Watkins has four catches for 21 yards.

The Eagles also announced they elevated tight end Noah Togiai and linebacker Ben VanSumeren from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Togiai signed to the practice squad on Nov. 14, and he will provide depth with Dallas Goedert (fractured forearm) and Grant Calcaterra (ankle) out.

Togiai has played seven regular-season games, three with the Eagles over the 2021-22 seasons.

VanSumeren, an undrafted rookie, was elevated for the Eagles' past two games to play special teams. This is his third and final elevation.

VanSumeren saw 10 snaps on special teams during his NFL debut in Week 9 and 22 snaps on special teams in Week 11.