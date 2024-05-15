Eagles 2024 NFL schedule rumors: Philadelphia to face New Orleans on road in Week 3

The NFL schedule is starting to leak out, and Philadelphia could start the season off 3-0 if things bounce correctly.

We know that the Eagles will open up the season in Brazil as the host team faces off against the Green Bay Packers on a Friday night.

Anthony Gargano reports that Philadelphia will host the Atlanta Falcons on a Monday night in Week 2, while Jeff McLane just reported that the Eagles will travel to New Orleans in Week 3.

Philadelphia is 18-13 all-time against New Orleans and holds a 2-1 record against the Saints since 2019.

