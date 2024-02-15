EA Sports teaser trailer confirms College Football '25. Where was Texas during NCAA '14?

No, it's not a rumor. Yes, it's really happening.

That's the main thesis of the teaser released by EA Sports confirming the eventual launch of College Football '25, with the full trailer to be released in May.

EA confirms a summer release for NCAA 25. Full trailer game reveal coming in May 😍



The game has been a long time coming, with fans asking for another version of the popular game since NCAA Football '14 was released in 2013. The reason there hasn't been another was due to name, image and likeness lawsuits that had some focus in video games.

USE THIS PHOTO FOR SPORT LEDE Texas Longhorns'(6) Case McCoy celebrates with (44) Jackson Jeffcoat after beatimg Oklahoma Sooners 36-20 in the AT&T Red River Rivalry of an NCAA college football game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas,TX., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2013. (RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL / AMERICAN- STATESMAN

Where were the Longhorns in 2013? Well, it was Mack Brown's 16th and final season coaching at Texas. The team went 8-5 with a loss in the Alamo Bowl. Standouts on defense like Jordan Hicks, Adrian Phillips and Malcolm Brown would eventually join the NFL while the offense was led by David Ash and eventually Colt McCoy's younger brother, Case McCoy.

And of course, Texas was only three years removed from its heartbreaking loss to Alabama in the BCS National Championship Game. Little did fans know the team would not experience anything close to that kind of success until the 2023-24 season.

With NIL now a part of the college football landscape, real players will be allowed in the game as they opt into the deal once the licensing deal is released. Texas fans may be able to see the likes of Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning and CJ Baxter on the field depending on if they opt into the game.

