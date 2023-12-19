Dylan Raiola flips! Top-ranked quarterback writes a poem to announce that he is heading to Nebraska

Nebraska is red. Georgia fans are now blue. NIL is sweet. And so is Matt Rhule.

Coming off a weekend official visit to Nebraska, Dylan Raiola has de-committed from Georgia and will instead be a Cornhusker. He announced the decision on social media, penning a poem to signal his intentions.

Raiola is the top-ranked quarterback in the class of 2024. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound prospect is a five-star recruit who played his high school football at Buford (Buford, Georgia).

This is now the third college commitment that Raiola has given in little over a year. Almost a year to the date (Dec. 17, 2022), Raiola de-committed from Ohio State, where he had been committed the prior six months. And then most recently, Raiola had been a Georgia football commit since mid-May of this year.

Raiola used poetry, presumably that he penned, to announce on social media that he is taking his talents to the Big Ten and Nebraska:

GO

BIG

RED pic.twitter.com/ApOPDipCcu — Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) December 18, 2023

This fall in 13 games as a senior, Raiola threw for 2,666 yards with 34 touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 63.2 percent of his passes.

ESPN ranks Raiola as the eighth-best recruit in the nation and the top quarterback prospect.

According to 247Sports, Raiola’s addition gives Nebraska the No. 23 class in the nation. He is the first five-star landed by head coach Matt Rhule.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports