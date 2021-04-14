Dustin Johnson eyeing new jacket after having to leave game’s most coveted garment at Augusta National

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steve DiMeglio
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Dustin Johnson’s reign as Masters champion was the shortest on record when he had to leave his green jacket at Augusta National after missing the cut as the defending champion last week.

With rounds of 74-75, Johnson missed the weekend by two shots just five months after his record-destroying triumph in the November Masters in which he became the only player in tournament history to reach and finish at 20 under.

Instead of making a spirited title defense the final two rounds, Johnson was left only to help Hideki Matsuyama slip on the green jacket Sunday evening.

“I would have liked to have kept it, but I’ve got one, so it still felt good,” Johnson said Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s start of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links. “And obviously very happy for Hideki. He played great. I think it’s great for golf. It’s great for him.

“It was definitely neat to be a part of the ceremony, and I enjoyed being their champion for five months. I don’t care how long it was for, it’s still cool. I’m always going to be a Masters champion.”

RBC Heritage: Odds and picks | Field by the rankings

No longer in possession of the coveted green jacket, the world No. 1 is eyeing a different sports coat – the red plaid number that goes to the winner this week. If he’s to add to his wardrobe, he has to take care of what ailed him at Augusta.

“The game is OK. Obviously last week I really struggled with the putting, so I’m putting in a lot of work this week on it,” he said. “Probably the worst I’ve putted in a long time.”

That’s an accurate statement – Johnson had two three-putts in the first round and four three-putts in the second round.

“It was disappointing,” Johnson said of not putting up a better defense of his title. “Thursday was tough. But still, a couple three-putts on Thursday and then double the last hole, even though I kind of got it around pretty well.

“And then the same thing on Friday; I played good enough to shoot a good score. You’ve got to hole putts if you want to play well, and I did not do that. I had four three-putts on Friday and missed the cut by a couple. Hit it in the water on 15, felt like I hit a really good shot there.

“You take those away and I’m right in the mix starting the weekend.”

List

All of Dustin Johnson's 24 PGA Tour and major championship wins

Dustin Johnson, Sentry TOC
Dustin Johnson, Sentry TOC

Johnson has worked on his setup – he said it was a little funky at Augusta – and his speed on the greens since arriving at Harbour Town.

“I got it fixed,” he said. “It’s better, feels better, a lot more comfortable. I put in some work, but that was kind of the big issue last week. Other than that, I feel like the game is in pretty good form.”

And he feels like he’s in the ideal place to turn around his non-Dustin Johnson like form of late. Since he returned from the Middle East after winning the Saudi International in February, the reigning FedEx Cup champion has just one top-10 in five starts, his missed cut in the Masters and three finishes outside the top 25.

At Harbour Town, he’s finished in ties for 16th, 17th and 28th the last three years.

“I love playing this event,” he said. “I think it’s a great golf course. It’s always in good shape, and it’s a tough course, too, so you know you don’t have to shoot real low, which I like.

“You use every club in your bag. You’ve got to hit all different types of shots. You’ve got to shape it around here. It’s treelined. You just really have to golf your ball. Small greens. You hit a lot of greens you’re going to play well.”

If you putt well on them, that is.

Related

RBC Heritage: Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

Corey Conners riding wave of momentum to seaside Harbour Town and RBC Heritage

After missing Masters cut, 'ticked off' Kevin Kisner is at RBC Heritage and could make a major change

RBC Heritage field by the rankings

Report: Vaccinated PGA Tour players won't be required to take COVID-19 test at events

Recommended Stories

  • Hideki Matsuyama and his green jacket, chilling at the Atlanta airport

    Green jacket winners: They sit around in airports just like us!

  • Masters ratings: Up big from 2020, down from usual April slot

    The Masters ratings rebounded from last November's low point, but didn't hit the levels of previous Aprils.

  • After latest impressive results, where is Will Zalatoris in the Official World Golf Ranking?

    Will Zalatoris didn't win the Masters but he did make another big move in the latest Official World Golf Ranking.

  • A 24-year-old American golfer who isn't even on the PGA Tour yet won $1.2 million at the Masters and is reveling in his newfound fame

    Will Zalatoris beat all but one player at the Masters this weekend in his debut at Augusta National.

  • 10 reasons why the Masters is still the best golf tournament in the world

    AUGUSTA, Ga. — Why the Masters is the world's greatest golf tournament: 1. Sheer beauty. Augusta National Golf Club is beautiful everywhere you look, from the white cabins to the pink azaleas, from Amen Corner to the walking path along the second fairway. It's hard to imagine a prettier setting that doesn't feature an ocean. 2. Permanence. Augusta National isn't the only beautiful golf course ...

  • DraftKings to Build Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale in PGA Tour Deal

    DraftKings is building a retail sportsbook at the famed TPC Scottsdale golf course in Arizona, part of an expanded partnership with the PGA Tour that will also give the gambling company access to operate across the state. The deal was announced just two days after the Arizona senate passed a bill to legalize sports betting […]

  • Martin Kaymer sets sights on Ryder Cup despite PGA Tour confession

    The German is a two-time major champion.

  • U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker has lots of options with wildcard picks

    U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker may have quite the dilemma when it comes to using his six captain’s picks to round out his team.

  • A steady diet of limited fans on PGA Tour though end of May

    There were enough spectators, believed to be roughly 8,000 a day, to at least bring some sound back to the gorgeous scenery of Augusta National in April. Missing was that head-turning volume, a brief burst of cheers that made spectators look around and try to figure out where it came from and what they were missing. One of those roars was for Tommy Fleetwood making a hole-in-one on the 16th hole in the opening round.

  • Posted Up - Adam Morrison on playing in Charlotte, trade to LA was joining 'real NBA’

    The third overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft joined the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast to discuss his pro career, address if he ever received a real opportunity in the NBA and what one teammate told him about playing with the Bobcats. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Lawyer says assault charges to be filed against Rams DT Aaron Donald

    A Pittsburgh attorney says he will file assault charges against Rams star Aaron Donald.

  • Matsuyama targets Olympic title after Masters win

    Newly minted Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama set his sights on Tokyo Olympics gold on Wednesday after returning to Japan clutching his victor's green jacket in triumph.

  • Masters ratings increase from 2020 but lower than usual

    The return of a springtime Masters tournament brought more television viewers than last November, but ratings were down from previous April events. The final day of the tournament at Augusta National averaged 9.45 million viewers and a 5.5 household rating, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day ratings. The results proved to be much better than last November, when a late-autumn Masters netted an average final-day audience of 5.59 million viewers and a household rating of 3.4.

  • Chet Holmgren named 2021 Minnesota Mr. Basketball

    Chet Holmgren, the top-ranked recruit in the class of 2021, was announced as the winner of Minnesota's Mr. Basketball award on Tuesday.

  • Ramón Laureano leading MLB, 26 teams with eight stolen bases

    Obviously, his confidence is off the charts right now so it seems like he does something every day to contribute to a win."

  • Former student files lawsuit accusing ex-Evansville coach Walter McCarty of sexual assault

    Walter McCarty denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a former Evansville student on Monday.

  • Demonstrators set fires in Brooklyn Center, unlawful assembly declared

    Former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik weighs in on the unrest in Minnesota on 'FOX News @ Night'

  • Where Alabama stands on special teams ahead of A-Day

    Gone are the days when Alabama fans had to watch their team’s kicking game through squinted eyes and crossed fingers

  • Pausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is wildly irresponsible

    Use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine has been paused in multiple states after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control issued an advisory recommending they do so "out of an abundance of caution." The reason is a tiny handful of unusual blood clotting events — just six of them, to be precise, out of a total of 6.8 million doses administered in the United States thus far. This is an incomprehensible decision. As Helen Branswell writes at STAT News, every single clotting event involved a woman aged between 18 and 48 with a condition called thrombocytopenia (or low blood platelets). It isn't even clear yet that the vaccine actually caused the clots — the background rate of this particular kind of clotting is about five per million people, per year. Now, of course public health authorities should be vigilant about potential side effects, and they should inform the medical and scientific communities about any troubling data that comes up. It would be understandable to pause a treatment that was just a precaution for some rare disease. But we are still right in the middle of a deadly viral pandemic, and cases are increasing: up from about 55,000 per day in mid-March to 70,000 per day, thanks mainly to an exploding outbreak in Michigan. Deaths are falling, but still coming in at about 750 per day. COVID-19 is a serious disease, even for younger people — indeed, one of the common complications is dangerous blood clots. It might be reasonable to recommend that women under 50, or anyone with thrombocytopenia, get one of the other vaccines while scientists try to figure out what is going on. But pausing all use of the J&J vaccine will certainly prevent many thousands of people from getting vaccinated so long as the pause lasts, and will likely do long-term damage to the reputation of all the vaccines. The anti-vaccine crowd on Fox News is going to to go nuts with this, spreading fear and paranoia and increasing the resistance of Republicans to vaccination. This decision is the opposite of caution. More stories from theweek.comThe girl at the center of the Matt Gaetz investigation also reportedly went on his scrutinized Bahamas tripTrump finally jumps the sharkWhy Trump's insistent dominance of the Republican Party could be a real 'gift' to Biden

  • Vine star Adam Perkins dead at 24: 'The humor he created will go on for a generation'

    The social media influencer was best known for two short clips that became viral legends. The post Vine star and musician Adam Perkins dead at 24 appeared first on In The Know.