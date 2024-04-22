Dunk set to leave Cambridge

Harrison Dunk played in two promotion-winning campaigns for Cambridge [Rex Features]

Cambridge United defender Harrison Dunk is set to leave the club at the end of the season after 13 years with the side.

The 33-year-old has made 453 appearances and scored 25 goals since joining the U's from Bromley in 2011 as a forward.

Dunk helped Cambridge win promotion back to the English Football League and clinch the FA Trophy in 2013-14 and made 49 appearances during their 2020-21 League Two promotion-winning campaign.

"What an amazing 13 years it has been," he told the club's website.

"I signed as a young, naive 20-year-old and I couldn’t have dreamed that I would go on to achieve two promotions during that time for this great club.

"It’s been an honour playing for Cambridge and there are so many incredible people that I want to thank for making my time here so memorable."

Dunk is the club’s fifth all-time appearance maker behind Steve Fallon, Harvey Cornwell, Steve Spriggs and Russell Crane.

Yet he has turned out just six times this season and has not played a senior match since picking up a knee injury at the start of September.

“Club legend is often an over-used term in football, but not for H," said Cambridge majority owner Paul Barry.

"Harrison will forever be one of the true greats of Cambridge United who will be remembered not just for what he did over 13 years here, but also how he did it."