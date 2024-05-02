Dundee v St Mirren: Pick of the stats

Dundee’s 4-0 win over St Mirren in their last home league game against the Buddies in November remains their biggest win in the Scottish Premiership since December 2018 against Hamilton (also 4-0).

St Mirren have won four of their last five league games against Dundee (L1), keeping three clean sheets in the process.

Dundee have failed to win each of their last four league matches (D2 L2) and could go five matches without a win for the second time this season, after doing so between September and October (D4 L1).

St Mirren have lost their last three league matches, conceding 2+ goals in all three defeats. The Buddies haven’t lost four on the trot in the top flight since April 2022.