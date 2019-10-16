Dummy of the Day: Browns' Myles Garrett says fan asked for picture, then punched him in face

We don’t know the name of today’s Dummy of the Day, but man have they earned it.

According to Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett, on Wednesday he was approached by an alleged fan.

It’s important to pause here for a moment. So we’re all clear, this is Myles Garrett:

Cleveland's Myles Garrett says an anonymous fan tried to sucker punch him. (Getty Images)

Is he the largest player in the NFL? No. But he’s listed at 6-foot-4, 272 pounds, and he has roughly 5 percent body fat. Maybe 6 if he has recently eaten a cheeseburger. And he runs a 40-yard dash as fast as some running backs.

Now that we’ve gotten that visual, let’s turn back to the impetus for this post.

Garrett tweeted the following on Wednesday afternoon:

A “fan” hopped out his car to take a picture with me and then punched me in my face. Hm, put your legs into it might have actually made me flinch. 👍🏾 — Myles "Flash" Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) October 16, 2019

“A ‘fan’ hopped out his car to take a picture with me and then punched me in my face,” he wrote. “Hm, put your legs into it might have actually made me flinch.”

When someone said they were sorry that happened to him, Garrett explained a bit more about what happened:

“Was in my car, flagged me down for a picture and I cracked the window enough for the camera to get my face. Took the pic and [then] gave me a pillow tap.”

Compounding the dummy-ness was that police say they have identified the puncher as a 24-year-old Strongsville man through his license plate, according to cleveland.com.

Whoever you are, Dummy of the Day, you have truly earned the award. As well as a trip to the police station, most likely.

