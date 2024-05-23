Duke basketball vs. Kansas has date, location for 2024-25 season

Duke basketball has a host of big-time nonconference games on the 2024-25 schedule, including a matchup with Kansas on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas.

The Blue Devils and Jayhawks, a pair of programs expected to enter the season as top-10 squads, will meet in the 2024 Vegas Showdown at T-Mobile Arena. The matchup was officially announced Thursday.

Duke has an 8-6 advantage in the all-time series against Kansas, but the Jayhawks earned a 69-64 win in 2022 at the Champions Classic and went on to win the national championship that season.

As part of the Vegas Showdown, Duke will host Seattle on Nov. 29 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in the first game between the two programs.

The Blue Devils return guards Caleb Foster and Tyrese Proctor and welcome 10 additions to the program, including Cooper Flagg and a top-ranked recruiting class. Duke also added four players via the transfer portal.

Duke’s other nonconference games include Arizona, Illinois, Kentucky

Before its matchup in Vegas with the Jayhawks, Duke will play Kentucky in Atlanta at the Champions Classic on Nov. 12 and at Arizona on Nov. 21. The Blue Devils are also scheduled to face Illinois in February at Madison Square Garden.

In early December, Duke will get the chance to play another marquee opponent as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Blue Devils lost at Arkansas last season, but their 2024 opponent is unknown.

Duke basketball’s ACC schedule

Duke’s 20-game ACC schedule includes home games against UNC, N.C. State, Wake Forest, Miami, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Pitt, Stanford and California. The Devils have away games at Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, UNC, Miami, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke basketball vs. Kansas scheduled for Las Vegas in 2024-25 season