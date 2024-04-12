Duke basketball’s Kyle Filipowski makes 2024 NBA Draft decision

Duke basketball forward Kyle Filipowski will enter the 2024 NBA Draft, he announced Friday afternoon.

“This has been a lifelong dream of mine, and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to pursue it,” Filipowski said in a post on his social media accounts.

“Thank you, Duke Nation. Your unwavering encouragement and belief in me have fueled my determination to reach this point. Whether you’ve cheered for me from the stands, followed my career online, or simply sent positive vibes my way, please know that your support has meant the world to me.”

Filipowski is the second Blue Devil to announce plans to enter the NBA Draft, which is June 26-27 in Brooklyn. Jared McCain announced his plans Friday morning.

MCCAIN'S CHOICE: Duke basketball’s Jared McCain makes 2024 NBA Draft decision

TRANSFER PORTAL: What are Duke basketball’s transfer portal needs? Here are three

The 7-footer started all 36 games for Duke as a sophomore, averaging 16.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks. He finished the season as an All-American.

Where is Duke basketball forward Kyle Filipowski projected to be picked in the 2024 NBA Draft?

Filipowski’s versatility as a 7-footer has him projected to be a top-20 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He made 34.8% of his 3-pointers and showed off his ability as a facilitator at times for the Blue Devils. In USA TODAY’s latest mock draft, Filipowski is predicted to be selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 16th overall pick.

What’s next for Duke without Kyle Filipowski?

Well, Duke will be replacing its starting frontcourt with Mark Mitchell entering the transfer portal and Filipowski declaring for the NBA Draft. Ryan Young, a key reserve in the post, exhausted his eligibility this season.

But the Blue Devils have a pair of projected lottery picks in Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach set to join the roster, along with Patrick Ngongba and Isaiah Evans. Jon Scheyer may want to add a veteran frontcourt presence, but the Blue Devils should be fine with depth in the post and on the wings.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Duke basketball’s Kyle Filipowski makes 2024 NBA Draft decision