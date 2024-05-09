UPDATE: Due to weather the Texas A&M softball quarterfinals game has been moved

Texas A&M (39-12, 15-9 SEC) will have to wait one more day before they can take the diamond in the quarterfinal round of the 2024 SEC softball tournament. Rain has interrupted the flow of the tournament and the Aggie's Thursday game against South Carolina will not take place on Friday.

The Aggies earned a first-round bye after earning the No.3 Seed and found out their opponent after South Carolina beat Mississippi State to advance to the next round. With the delay, the teams will now face off on Friday, May 10, 35 minutes after game one is complete. You can check out the full schedule update below.

https://twitter.com/SEC/status/1788630873929077242

Texas A&M needs this win to regain some confidence and momentum after being swept to close the season. I have no doubt Coach Trisha Ford will have them ready to battle.

