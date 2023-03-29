Ducks land among top schools for 5-star Xavier Filsaime

The Oregon Ducks are continuing their strong push in the 2024 recruiting class, this time landing as one of the top schools for a 5-star defender who has generated a lot of buzz in the recruiting world.

5-star safety Xavier Filsaime listed the Ducks as one of this top 5 schools, along with USC, Georgia, LSU, and Florida. Filsaime is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 32 overall player in the class of 2024, and the No. 2 safety in the nation.

He has yet to take a visit to Oregon, but that will likely change in the coming months as he continues to narrow down his recruitment.

At the moment, the Ducks have the No. 8 ranked class in 2024, and they are set up in a great spot going forward, with a number of highly-rated players coming to Eugene over the next several weeks.

Xavier Filsaime’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Position

247Sports

5

98

TX

S

247Sports Composite

4

0.9743

TX

S

Rivals

4

5.9

TX

S

ESPN

4

83

TX

S

On3 Recruiting

4

95

TX

S

 

Vitals

Height

6-foot-1

Weight

180 pounds

Hometown

McKinney, Texas

Projected Position

Safety

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on December 5, 2022.

  • Has yet to take a visit to Oregon.

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • LSU Tigers

  • Georgia Bulldogs

  • USC Trojans

  • Florida Gators

Highlights

