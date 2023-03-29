Ducks land among top schools for 5-star Xavier Filsaime
The Oregon Ducks are continuing their strong push in the 2024 recruiting class, this time landing as one of the top schools for a 5-star defender who has generated a lot of buzz in the recruiting world.
5-star safety Xavier Filsaime listed the Ducks as one of this top 5 schools, along with USC, Georgia, LSU, and Florida. Filsaime is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 32 overall player in the class of 2024, and the No. 2 safety in the nation.
He has yet to take a visit to Oregon, but that will likely change in the coming months as he continues to narrow down his recruitment.
At the moment, the Ducks have the No. 8 ranked class in 2024, and they are set up in a great spot going forward, with a number of highly-rated players coming to Eugene over the next several weeks.
Xavier Filsaime’s Recruiting Profile
BREAKING: Elite 2024 Safety Xavier Filsaime is down to 5️⃣ Schools!
The 6’1 190 S from McKinney, TX is ranked as the No. 28 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 2 S)
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/ZwsrlkDYVa pic.twitter.com/eMRUy4ryEM
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 29, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Position
247Sports
5
98
TX
S
247Sports Composite
4
0.9743
TX
S
Rivals
4
5.9
TX
S
ESPN
4
83
TX
S
On3 Recruiting
4
95
TX
S
Vitals
Height
6-foot-1
Weight
180 pounds
Hometown
McKinney, Texas
Projected Position
Safety
Class
2024
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on December 5, 2022.
Has yet to take a visit to Oregon.
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
LSU Tigers
Georgia Bulldogs
USC Trojans
Florida Gators
Highlights