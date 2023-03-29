Ducks land among top schools for 5-star Xavier Filsaime

The Oregon Ducks are continuing their strong push in the 2024 recruiting class, this time landing as one of the top schools for a 5-star defender who has generated a lot of buzz in the recruiting world.

5-star safety Xavier Filsaime listed the Ducks as one of this top 5 schools, along with USC, Georgia, LSU, and Florida. Filsaime is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 32 overall player in the class of 2024, and the No. 2 safety in the nation.

He has yet to take a visit to Oregon, but that will likely change in the coming months as he continues to narrow down his recruitment.

At the moment, the Ducks have the No. 8 ranked class in 2024, and they are set up in a great spot going forward, with a number of highly-rated players coming to Eugene over the next several weeks.

Xavier Filsaime’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

BREAKING: Elite 2024 Safety Xavier Filsaime is down to 5️⃣ Schools! The 6’1 190 S from McKinney, TX is ranked as the No. 28 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 2 S) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/ZwsrlkDYVa pic.twitter.com/eMRUy4ryEM — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 29, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 5 98 TX S 247Sports Composite 4 0.9743 TX S Rivals 4 5.9 TX S ESPN 4 83 TX S On3 Recruiting 4 95 TX S

Vitals

Height 6-foot-1 Weight 180 pounds Hometown McKinney, Texas Projected Position Safety Class 2024

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on December 5, 2022.

Has yet to take a visit to Oregon.

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

LSU Tigers

Georgia Bulldogs

USC Trojans

Florida Gators

Highlights

