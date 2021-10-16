Drew Brees celebrates Purdue, WR David Bell on Twitter

One person with the initials DB is playing at Purdue on Saturday against Iowa.

And another former Boilermaker great is savoring the performance against the second-ranked Hawkeyes.

David Bell caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, good for 21 yards to give the Boilers makers a 24-7 lead after the PAT.

Purdue goes up 17 in the fourth quarter on No. 2 Iowa 😳 pic.twitter.com/mY2vFFAqvJ — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 16, 2021

Bell had 10 receptions for 227 yards and the touchdown to that point in what was shaping up as another college football 2021 shocker.

Somewhere watching the game was a pretty fair Purdue quarterback, Drew Brees.

The surefire Hall of Famer and now NBC broadcaster hit Twitter to celebrate the score.

Purdue played a trio of quarterbacks but O’Connell was the star, throwing for 360 yards and a pair of TDs with plenty of time left in the fourth quarter.