Drew Beesley says goodbye to Michigan State football

Drew Beesley has been a proud member of the Michigan State football program for the past six seasons. Beesley was a member of the 2016 recruiting class as a walk-on from Warren De La Salle. Beesley has been through all of the highs and lows of the Michigan State program, being a part of two double-digit win seasons, but also being a part of two teams that missed bowl season, but through it all, Beesley has shown what it takes to be a Spartan.

Beesley has made the decision that it is time to move on and he will not pursue a seventh year of eligibility. He took to Twitter to say goodbye to Michigan State and Spartan Nation.

You can see Beesley’s goodbye message below:

