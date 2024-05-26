Draymond responds to heckling Timberwolves fans by dragging Gobert originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Draymond Green made his opinion on Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert perfectly clear on Friday night.

Green joined TNT's "Inside the NBA" as a guest analyst for Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinal round between Minnesota and the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center, where he was met with heckling from the Timberwolves fans who stuck around after their team's 109-108 loss.

"Draymond sucks!" chants could be heard in the background as the panel spoke with Mavericks star Luka Dončić after the game, which led Green to deflect by dragging Gobert.

Fans: "Draymond sucks!”



Draymond Green: "Rudy sucks, not me. What did I do?"



💀💀💀pic.twitter.com/gxDPdhBpZ3 — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) May 25, 2024

"Rudy sucks, not me! What did I do? I didn't do anything!" Green said in response to the heckling fans.

Green has had mixed feelings about Gobert recently, going as far as to praise the Frenchman for his strides defensively this season and declaring him to be a future Hall of Famer, while also calling him ''BBQ chicken" in matchups against certain star players.

After Minnesota's second consecutive loss, however, it's clear where Green stands on the four-time Defensive Player of the Year.

