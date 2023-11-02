Draymond responds to Barkley's ‘Warriors are cooked' slight originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Draymond Green most certainly doesn't believe the Warriors are "cooked," as TNT analyst Charles Barkley insinuated during Golden State's 2023-24 season opener.

Eight days after Barkley labeled the Warriors as "cooked" at halftime of Golden State's opening night loss to the Phoenix Suns, Green got a chance to respond directly to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer.

Barkley also made a similar comment during the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

In a conversation with TNT's Ernie Johnson on "The Steam Room," Barkley told Green that he meant the Warriors were "old."

"I don’t mind that," Green told Johnson and Barkley. "I think 'old' sounds a little harsh. 'Old' sounds as if we look like Chuck when he was out there with the Houston Rockets. That’s what old kind of sounds like to me."

"That’s what old was," Barkley said.

"Our ages are getting up there," Green responded. "You can’t deny that. In saying that, though, we are experienced. And I think the most important thing, and to Chuck’s point is to us staying healthy. We are definitely getting older. But that ain’t never stopped us from winning."

After losing to the Suns in the season-opener, the Warriors won their next three games -- all on the road -- against the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans.

Barkley, who recently stated Golden State is the worst NBA team in California, has been a Warriors naysayer for a decade and that isn't going to stop anytime soon.

For Green and the Warriors, the best way to respond to Barkley is to try to win another NBA championship.

