Draymond Green takes shot at Jusuf Nurkic after Suns get swept in first round of playoffs

During the Golden State Warriors’ 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns, Draymond Green was ejected from the contest. Green hit Jusuf Nurkic’s head while battling for position resulting in a flagrant two foul and an ejection.

After the game, Nurkic famously said, “I hope that brother gets the help he needs.” Since their incident in December, Nurkic and Green have had a back-and-forth battle throughout the season, with each player taking shots at each other on social media.

Fast forward to the playoffs, after the Suns were swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round, Green didn’t waste any time taking a shot at Nurkic.

Green shared a graphic of Nurkic’s historically bad playoff winning percentage with the same line the Suns center used in his postgame press conference in December.

In 20 career playoff games, Nurkic has posted a 3-17 record.

Along with his social media shot, Green called Nurkic “The Big Softie,” on his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show.”

During the Timberwolves’ four-game sweep of the Suns, Nurkic averaged 7.8 points on 50% shooting from the field with 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest.

