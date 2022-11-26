Draymond Green, Steve Kerr believe 10-10 Warriors trending in right direction

Draymond, Kerr believe 10-10 Dubs trending in right direction originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors are back to .500 following their 129-118 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday. Golden State's record sits at 10-10, and after a difficult start to the 2022-23 NBA season, the team feels they're back on track.

Coach Steve Kerr has used various methods, such as putting Draymond Green with the second unit to generate a spark that gets the Warriors going, and it appears the team is beginning to trend upward, which has Kerr excited to finally reach .500.

"Feels great," Kerr told reporters after the game. "You know, to go from 3-7 to 7-3 in our next ten [games], that's a good sign. We're trending upward and starting to feel more settled, and guys are finding roles and doing a good job. Now we got to take it on the road."

While 10-10 is a positive sign for Golden State, Green feels there still is plenty of work to do, but the situation for the Warriors is beginning to stabilize as the team finds its groove and still expects to end the season near the top of the Western Conference.

"I think we have a bunch of things to work on, but we are stabilized," Green told reporters. "We're starting to play our brand of basketball on both ends of the floor. Starting to get guys into a groove that we need in the groove in order to win at a high level. So I think we're starting to figure it out."

One area that the Warriors will need to work on as this season continues, is improving their road record. Golden State currently is 1-9 away from Chase Center; meanwhile, they're 9-1 at home, so as Kerr stated, they need to take their home performance and translate it into road wins.

The Warriors immediately will look to improve their record when they travel to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at Target Center.

