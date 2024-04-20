Draymond Green reveals Steph Curry’s motivational 3 words after Kings loss

The Golden State Warriors’ season is over. The Sacramento Kings eliminated them from the play-in tournament on Tuesday (April 16). Sacramento went on to be eliminated by the New Orleans Pelicans. However, that doesn’t change the fact the Warriors will be watching the postseason from home, rather than contending for a championship.

During a recent episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” Golden State’s veteran forward revealed that Steph Curry was defiant in the locker room following their elimination. Green recalled the three words the veteran sharpshooter told him as they began to prepare for a difficult summer.

“Right after the game, in the Kings’ locker room, I said, ‘I love you bro.’ He was like ‘I love you too, bro. We ain’t done,'” Green revealed. “You right. Got it. Noted. Cool, we in. You right.’ So to think that we’ve done these things, I love it — And we’re not done.”

There will be a significant amount of speculation surrounding the Warriors during the offseason. Questions linger over the veteran core, most notably the future of Klay Thompson.

“We not done” —Steph's message to @Money23Green after their season-ending loss pic.twitter.com/gfq6PIATO7 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) April 19, 2024

Nevertheless, Curry and Co. will likely be eager to get back to work, so that they can put this difficult season behind them and begin building toward a potential championship run in 2025. As the veteran superstar said, the Warriors ‘ain’t’ done.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire