Draymond Green opens up on interesting season

Draymond Green endured a difficult season with the Golden State Warriors.

He served two suspensions. He dealt with multiple injuries. And he was ejected from games on four occasions. Yet, as the season heated up, Green emerged as a core piece of the Warriors’ defensive foundation, forming an impressive partnership with rookie big man Trayce Jackson-Davis.

When speaking to the media on Wednesday, Green discussed the his eventful season.

“Interesting,” Green said. “Very interesting. But it was fun. I always enjoy playing basketball. Going to war with those guys in that locker room each and every night made everything that I went through personally worth it. … I always want to take the good with the bad. I’m not a front-runner. I don’t only show up when it’s good, I show up even more when it’s bad. … The bumps in the road along the way, that sucked. … I think I grew a lot. You can take that growth, channel it, find other ways to grow, get better and keep pushing forward.”

Green has another three years remaining on the four-year $100 million deal he signed with Golden State last summer. He showed no signs of slowing on the court this season. He is still among the best basketball minds in the league.

Draymond reflects on his "interesting" season after it came to an end tonight pic.twitter.com/XeHWwIkNdo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) April 17, 2024

Nevertheless, Green will undoubtedly want to avoid the limelight next season. If he can remain available and bring the same defensive energy we saw from him to end the season, his presence will continue to elevate the Warriors the way it has throughout his career in the Bay Area.

