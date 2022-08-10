Draymond Green: I’m not sure Lakers win 2020 title if they keep Brandon Ingram over Kyle Kuzma

“The thing that people don’t realize is when you make decisions like that — so some people who don’t understand winning… would say, ‘But Brandon Ingram has been an All-Star, so that was the wrong move,’” Draymond Green said. “But if you understand winning, what I say is, ‘But they won a championship.’ So, regardless of what your thoughts could be on that topic, they won a championship, and that automatically trumps everything.” I’m not sure that team still wins if they keep B.I. over you [Kyle Kuzma] because of the skill sets,” Green said. “All of these pieces have to fit in. What you brought to that team…you and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were the shooters.”

Source: YouTube

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype