Draymond Green enamored with Chessmaster Steve Kerr's winning mindset

Draymond Green has one of the greatest basketball IQs in the NBA today. There aren't many players or coaches who know more about the game than him.

However, when he's around Warriors coach Steve Kerr, the four-time All-Star is a sponge, soaking up every ounce of information and knowledge that he can. He has done that for a decade now.

Kerr opted to start veteran forward JaMychal Green in place of an under-the-weather Kevon Looney in the Warriors' 127-100 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals on Thursday night at Chase Center. The move initially was met with plenty of criticism from fans, but worked out wonderfully for the Warriors with Green scoring 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range in just 12 minutes on the court.

On the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show" podcast, the Warriors forward discussed the chess match that takes place during the playoffs and how enamored he has been with Kerr's mid-series adjustments against the Sacramento Kings in the first round and now against the Lakers.

"When you're in these playoff series, you always try to figure out what will the other team's adjustment be, because as I've told you all, when you get in these series it's a game of adjustments, it's a chess match," Green explained. "Coach throws his pawn out there. He's not necessarily throwing the queen out there, but he may throw a pawn out there to get taken, he may even throw a rook or a bishop out there at times to get taken, ultimately trying to set up the board. That is what these playoffs be.

"You saw it in full force last series when it was the Kings and Mike Brown who knows us very well and him and Steve playing chess. As a basketball fan, absolutely fun to watch, the chess pieces and the moves that were being made. I absolutely enjoyed it, and most importantly for me, I learn. I learn from it. You watch these coaches do this, I learn from it."

Kerr not only has a lot to teach but has instilled in his players a winning mentality backed by a resume that not many players or coaches -- in all of professional sports -- can compete with.

"I've been learning so much from Steve this year, it's been a real pleasure playing for Steve and learning not only the Xs and Os things, but Steve has taught me more about winning," Green said. "I think I've always been a winner my whole life, but Steve Kerr has won at a level that not many people in NBA history.

"Like Steve Kerr is along the lines almost of Bill Russell when it comes to winning in the NBA. I think Bill Russell finished, what, 11 rings in total or something like that? Obviously, Steve's aren't all as a player, but he's got nine rings. Like he's literally up there with Bill Russell."

Green and the Warriors have won four championships with Kerr at the helm and currently are chasing their fifth. It remains to be seen how much longer the Warriors dynasty will last, but once it inevitably ends, Green and every player fortunate enough to play for Kerr over the years will forever be impacted by his winning mindset.

"Just like losers rub off on people, winners rub off on people," Green added. "And we've had the luxury of having one of the best winners in NBA history rolling with us and I'm trying to learn as much as I can for as long as I can because it doesn't only help you in basketball. Winning is winning, in anything. And it will help your life."

