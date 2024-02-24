NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ 97-84 win over Hornets

With a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, the Golden State Warriors are officially undefeated in the post-All-Star break stretch of the 2023-24 season.

After opening the first leg of a back-to-back with a dominant win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, the Warriors finished their home back-to-back with a 97-84 win over the Hornets on Friday.

In the Warriors’ lowest-scoring output during a win this season, Steph Curry led Golden State with 15 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the field with five assists and two rebounds. Klay Thompson, Gary Payton II, Brandin Podziemski and Andrew Wiggins all tallied double-figures during the Warriors’ 97-84 win.

Following the Warriors’ seventh win in their last eight games, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on social media on Friday night.

This post originally appeared on Warriors Wire! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Another productive night for the Warriors in the standings. They beat the Hornets, move to 29-26. Suns and Pelicans lost. Warriors now within three games of 7th seed (Kings/Suns) and within four of 5th seed (Pelicans). — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 24, 2024

Podz just caught a body. The bench erupted when his drive and stepback sat Micic on his butt. The important part: Podz stuck the jumper. — Marcus Thompson II (@ThompsonScribe) February 24, 2024

Updated West Standings ‼️ Shai's 30 PTS give OKC their 4th win in a row! For more, download the NBA App:

📲 https://t.co/oRfhdB8ZfO pic.twitter.com/S3bTkyfExw — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2024

Bucket list: Getting forehead signed by GPII ✅ pic.twitter.com/WHqTCDgeKl — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 24, 2024

Draymond Green broke out a comedy routine centered around Grant Williams and players getting mad at shooting at the end of garbage time. “Pray for Grant Williams,” he ended. — Danny Emerman (@DannyEmerman) February 24, 2024

Warriors last 10-2 stretch was from 1/21 to 2/12, 2022. Good things happened that season. They're currently three games back of the seven seed. Oh, and Steve Kerr got extended. Will dig into it all tomorrow from 9a-12p with Dan Devone on 'Warriors This Week' — @957thegame. — Evan Giddings (@egiddings10) February 24, 2024

A birthday present for Wiggs 🎉 pic.twitter.com/WivUJUjWQA — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 24, 2024

The Warriors used a balanced attack in dismantling the Hornets 💯 Steph Curry – 15 pts

Andrew Wiggins – 14 pts

Klay Thompson – 13 pts Miles Bridges – 19 pts, 11 reb pic.twitter.com/lPPwtuWTKS — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) February 24, 2024

I can’t imagine that any team wants to play the Warriors in a 7 game series in the playoffs. — Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. (@DrNiravPandya) February 24, 2024

Final 📊 Stephen – 15p/2r/5a/1s

Andrew – 14p/2r/3a/1s/1b

Klay – 13p/2r/1s

Gary – 12p/1s

Brandin – 13p/6r/6a

Jonathan – 6p/7r/6a/2s/3b

Draymond – 5p/13r/3a/1s/2b

Moses – 5p/1b

Lester – 5p/4r

Gui – 3p/2a

Dario – 2p/4r/3a

Tracy – 2p/8r/2a

Kevon – 2p/3r pic.twitter.com/DAzFcqRKbj — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 24, 2024

Warriors are legit a good team now because even when they stink, they’re still good. Idk if that makes sense lol — ️ ️ ️ ️ ️ ️ ️ ️ ️ ️ ️ ️ ️ ️️ ️ ️ (@hmmmmkay) February 24, 2024

30 🤝 30 pic.twitter.com/bITEzNxV3z — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 24, 2024

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire