NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ 97-84 win over Hornets

Tommy Call
·3 min read

With a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, the Golden State Warriors are officially undefeated in the post-All-Star break stretch of the 2023-24 season.

After opening the first leg of a back-to-back with a dominant win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, the Warriors finished their home back-to-back with a 97-84 win over the Hornets on Friday.

In the Warriors’ lowest-scoring output during a win this season, Steph Curry led Golden State with 15 points on 5-of-14 shooting from the field with five assists and two rebounds. Klay Thompson, Gary Payton II, Brandin Podziemski and Andrew Wiggins all tallied double-figures during the Warriors’ 97-84 win.

Following the Warriors’ seventh win in their last eight games, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on social media on Friday night.

