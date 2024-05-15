Draymond Green backs Dallas Mavericks to win a championship

Draymond Green believes the Dallas Mavericks could win the 2024 NBA championship. The Golden State Warriors forward has been a consistent presence within the media since the Sacramento Kings eliminated his team from the play-in tournament. His opinions have consistently generated interest online.

During a recent appearance on TNT’s coverage of the Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder, Green was asked to share his prediction for who could be crowned champions at the end of the season. He pointed to the presence of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as a reason why Dallas’ can’t be overlooked.

“I think Dallas,” Green said. “Dallas, to me, is the team that looks the most ready to go. They’ve got Luka and Kyrie. When Luka can’t get it going, Kyrie seems to always get it going. They know what it takes to win. Especially Kyrie winning a championship. And they’ve got all the pieces to do it.”

The Western Conference is incredibly deep this season. Dallas is currently tied 2-2 with the Thunder. There’s no guarantee they will progress beyond the conference semifinal. With the Denver Nuggets also still in playoff contention, coming out of the West will be difficult for any team.

Nevertheless, Green is a four-time champion. He understands the game at an elite level. If he believes in the Mavericks’ ability, it’s likely because he sees something within the team that resonates with him. Still, the new NBA is a grind. There’s parity across the top end of the board. That’s what made these playoffs so much fun.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire