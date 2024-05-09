Draymond Green is backing the Timberwolves to beat the Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors are watching the 2024 NBA Playoffs from home. The Sacramento Kings eliminated them from the play-in tournament. With no games on his schedule, Draymond Green has been very active on his ‘The Draymond Green Show’ podcast, sharing his thoughts on each of the major playoff series.

In his latest episode, Green shared his thoughts on the current series between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets. He revealed his belief that Minnesota will defeat the reigning NBA champions in the second round to book their spot in the Western Conference Finals.

Green’s comments came as the Timberwolves took a 2-0 lead against Nikola Jokic’s team. Minnesota has impressed in their first two games against Denver and appears to have their number. It will be interesting to see whether Green’s prediction comes true.

