DRAKE RELAYS: Clinton gets nice performances in 4x100 and 1500 Meter Run; Rheingans shines for DeWitt

Apr. 29—DES MOINES — The third and final day at the 114th Drake Relays did not disappoint on Saturday as many local athletes shined on one of the biggest stages in the state.

After a fourth place finish in the 100 meter dash on Friday afternoon, Clinton senior Kanijah Angel, along with Quinn Nielsen, Hannah Mallie and Aumree Russell, had a really nice race in the 4x100 meter relay. The group of three seniors and a freshman took 17th place out of 94 teams with a time of 49.89 seconds.

Senior Camryn Sattler grabbed her second 11th place finish of the weekend in Des Moines, this time in the 1500 meter run. Her time of 4:43.57 was a personal record and added on to her already impressive CHS record.

After winning it all in the Class 3A 400 meter hurdles last year, Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans ran extremely well on Saturday. Rheingans, an Iowa State commit, took third place in a loaded field while running a 52.44.

He added to a nice weekend for DeWitt who earlier in the day took ninth in the 4x110 meter shuttle hurdle relay. Rheingans, Cal Kueter, Jameson Gregoire and Abe Krukow ran a 1:00.53. Finally for the Sabers, Colton Sullivan, Michael Palmer, Cooper Small and Colton Sawyer took 88th in the 4x100, running a 45.20.

The Camanche Storm ran well in the 4x100 meter relay, tying for 60th as Josh Wiersema, Tyson Seeser, Luke Darsidan and Mark Sanders ran a time of 44.20.

"After Tyson's win on Friday our guys were just on another level of excitement for Saturday. They went in with confidence to win our heat and finish the weekend strong, which they did," Camanche head coach Brady Beal said. "I'm super proud of the guys performance and they are eager to get the chance to come back to the Blue Oval in a couple weeks."

Camanche added to a nice weekend following Seeser's 1st place finish in the high jump on Friday.

"From running with Tyson's older brother Will at Drake to coaching him at Drake it's such a surreal moment for me. Tyson knows the history behind Camanche performing on the Blue Oval and took that to a higher level with winning our first Drake Championship," Beal said. "Coach Schnoor and I have been truly blessed to work with him and watch him grow up, but also take that step this year and perform at a higher level. We truly believe the best is yet to come for Tyson."

With just under three weeks left in the season, the effort is at an all time high as these athletes and many more from the surrounding schools intend to make it back out to Drake for the state meet.