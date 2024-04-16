Drake men's basketball lands commitment from Northwest Missouri State's Bennett Stirtz

Ben McCollum, the new head coach of Drake Men's Basketball, speaks during his introductory press conference Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at the Knapp Center in Des Moines.

Drake men’s basketball secured its first commitment to since Ben McCollum’s hiring as head coach.

Former Northwest Missouri State guard Bennett Stirtz will follow his former coach to Des Moines after playing two seasons in a Bearcats jersey. He announced the decision on social media.

The 6-foot-4 guard was named the MIAA Freshman of the Year in his first season at Northwest Missouri State and earned second-team honors for the 2023-24 season.

Go Bulldogs



“Commit to the LORD in whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.”

- Proverbs 16:3 pic.twitter.com/GEZ5PiBslc — Bennett Stirtz (@bennett_stirtz) April 16, 2024

In his sophomore year, Stirtz started all 34 games and ranked second on the team in scoring and assists. He averaged 15.2 points and 3.5 assists per game and led the Bearcats with 47 steals. Stirtz added 3.5 rebounds per game. He shot 51% from the floor.

The Missouri native is the first player to join Drake’s roster since Darian DeVries left for West Virginia and McCollum took over as head coach.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Drake men's basketball lands commitment from Bennett Stirtz